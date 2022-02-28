Barclays Raises Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Price Target to GBX 135

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 115 ($1.56) to GBX 135 ($1.84) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metro Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

