Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 260 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.54) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BARC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.86) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.67) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 265.13 ($3.61).

BARC stock opened at GBX 188.90 ($2.57) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 197.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 191.73. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99). The company has a market cap of £31.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

