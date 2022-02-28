Barclays’ (BARC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 240 ($3.26) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.40) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 265.13 ($3.61).

Get Barclays alerts:

BARC stock opened at GBX 188.90 ($2.57) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 197.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.65 billion and a PE ratio of 6.04. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.