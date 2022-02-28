Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 48,028 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.66% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $215,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 359.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,005,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.65.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $303.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.75 and its 200 day moving average is $317.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.77 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

