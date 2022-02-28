Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,914,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $222,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,571,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,538,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.26. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.14 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

