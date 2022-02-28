Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $244,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE ARE opened at $193.68 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.81.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

In other news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $452,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,853 shares of company stock worth $5,403,368. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.