Bank of America Cuts Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $19.00

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BIRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.
BIRD stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Allbirds has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $32.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.95.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $8,030,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $2,187,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
