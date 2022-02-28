Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Lowered to $86.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.93.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The stock has a market cap of $762.57 million, a PE ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 179.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

