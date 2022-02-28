Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Barclays

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $160.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BAND. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.93.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $174.59. The firm has a market cap of $762.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.15.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,822,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,825,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 708.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 191,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 504.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

