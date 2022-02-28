BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Holdings Lowered by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,316 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,417 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in BancFirst by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 68,553 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,822,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst stock opened at $77.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.27. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.64.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 33.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

