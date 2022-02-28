Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $19.82 Million Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 347,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 417.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after acquiring an additional 713,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after buying an additional 589,693 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 414,854 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 503,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 389,093 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,868,000 after purchasing an additional 364,440 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Shares of DQ opened at $42.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

