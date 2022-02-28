Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $19.82 Million Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 347,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,911,000 after acquiring an additional 222,643 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,936,000 after buying an additional 117,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,868,000 after purchasing an additional 364,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,171,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,161,000 after purchasing an additional 589,693 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 884,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 713,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DQ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

DQ stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.72.

About Daqo New Energy (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.