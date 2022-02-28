Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 235,710 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $21,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after acquiring an additional 815,074 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $562,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE:SPR traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.67. 27,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,193. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 68.59% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.77%.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.