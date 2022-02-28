Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 209,711 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 576,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 209,711 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of STAG Industrial worth $22,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after buying an additional 606,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after purchasing an additional 162,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,189,000 after purchasing an additional 131,735 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,824 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,011,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after acquiring an additional 17,190 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 13,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

