Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $21.07 Million in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 844,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,070,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Sterling Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 22.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock remained flat at $$26.29 during trading on Monday. 19,410,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 38.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

