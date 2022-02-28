Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $17.13 Million in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 279,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Louisiana-Pacific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 91,144 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 311,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after acquiring an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,694 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.99. 20,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,465. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.18.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

