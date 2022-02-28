Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 231,509 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 214.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,509 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $18,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth $2,320,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 569,660 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 250,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 74,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM traded up $1.77 on Monday, hitting $66.17. 21,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

