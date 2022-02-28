Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.77 and last traded at C$13.43. 382,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,217,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDP. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.16.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 20.08 and a current ratio of 20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.36.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.