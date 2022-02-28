Baader Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €120.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($148.86) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €101.38 ($115.20).

Shares of KRN opened at €82.05 ($93.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -247.14. Krones has a 1 year low of €64.30 ($73.07) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($113.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.60.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

