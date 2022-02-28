B2gold (NYSE:BTG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
NYSE:BTG opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.01. B2gold has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
B2gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
