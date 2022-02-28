B2gold (NYSE:BTG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

NYSE:BTG opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.01. B2gold has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

