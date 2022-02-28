Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $192.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $222.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $134.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.49, a P/E/G ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.36. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 276 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $44,957.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 9,297 shares worth $1,470,202. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

