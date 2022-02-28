AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AVEVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AVEVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AVEVF opened at $34.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.64. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

