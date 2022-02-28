Auxier Asset Management Sells 1,625 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.81). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

