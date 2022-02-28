Auxier Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $86.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.57 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,776 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

