Auxier Asset Management Has $2.08 Million Position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management owned about 0.19% of Arcos Dorados worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 632.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 536,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Group LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 6.2% in the third quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,675,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after buying an additional 97,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

ARCO opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Arcos Dorados Profile (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.