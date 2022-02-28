Auxier Asset Management Has $12.28 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Auxier Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,799 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 2.1% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $54.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $57.15. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.