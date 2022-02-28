Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the lowest is $1.81. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.38.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after acquiring an additional 817,884 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after acquiring an additional 703,911 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $204.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.31 and its 200 day moving average is $217.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Earnings History and Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

