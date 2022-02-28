Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.44.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $219.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.70. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $199.63 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 51.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,095. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.