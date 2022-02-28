Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.46 to $6.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.020 billion to $5.120 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.460-$6.830 EPS.

ADSK stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,015. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.70. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $199.63 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Griffin Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.44.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.