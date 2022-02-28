Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $285.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Griffin Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.44.

Autodesk stock opened at $219.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.48 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $199.63 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.50% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

