Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Down to $16.24

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.24, but opened at $13.47. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 498,191 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

