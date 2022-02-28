AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Brick & Kyle Associates

Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in AT&T were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $170.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

