Atria Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Atria Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,933 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,937,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 38,694 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 109.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.56. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 453.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWEN. Oppenheimer raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Clearway Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

