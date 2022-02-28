Atria Investments LLC Raises Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 485,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 83,489 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 81,688 shares during the period. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $55.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOF. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

