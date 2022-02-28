Atria Investments LLC Increases Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $120.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.93%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

