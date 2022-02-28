Atria Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 6,552 Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTWG. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $5,541,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.6% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $184.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.44. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $240.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

