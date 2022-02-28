ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BWS Financial from $85.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATNI. Raymond James decreased their price target on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. ATN International has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $52.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.67). ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATN International will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -46.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

