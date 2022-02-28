ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATNI. Raymond James decreased their price target on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $543.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.67 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $52.65.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.67). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ATN International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

