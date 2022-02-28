Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Position Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,496,980,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $104,536,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.2% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,532,000 after buying an additional 297,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.75.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $305.03 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.