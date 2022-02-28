Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of AAWW opened at $77.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52-week low of $53.36 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.91. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,610. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

