AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

