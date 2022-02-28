AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.
NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
