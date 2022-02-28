Aspen Investment Management Inc Purchases 2,199 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.44. 11,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

