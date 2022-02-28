Aspen Investment Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $149.24. The company had a trading volume of 191,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,092,397. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Bank of America dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

