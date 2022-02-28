Aspen Investment Management Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $438.59. The stock had a trading volume of 805,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,026,928. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $455.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.91. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $373.26 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.