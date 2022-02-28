ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Price Target Cut to €379.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €438.00 ($497.73) to €379.00 ($430.68) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASMIY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ASM International from €350.00 ($397.73) to €300.00 ($340.91) in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $339.50.
OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $310.74 on Thursday. ASM International has a 52-week low of $240.60 and a 52-week high of $497.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.47.
About ASM International (Get Rating)
ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.
