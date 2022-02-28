Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,898,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Asensus Surgical worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASXC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 85.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,387,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Asensus Surgical by 9,560.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,542,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after buying an additional 6,475,007 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Asensus Surgical by 864.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,591,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 2,322,571 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Asensus Surgical by 64.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,055,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 803,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Asensus Surgical stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $178.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asensus Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

