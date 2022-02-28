Ascension Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ascension Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $209.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.59 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

