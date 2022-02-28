Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an inline rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $57.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.19%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 81.26%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.