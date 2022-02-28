ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKF. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 192,194 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of ARKF opened at $29.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $58.50.

