Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Director Acquires $252,900.00 in Stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) Director William Stephen Benjamin acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,584,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,713,000 after buying an additional 163,272 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on ACRE shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

